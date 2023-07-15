Russian Troops Target Ukrainian Forces in Zaporizhzhia Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian forces have targeted dozens of locations of accumulation of manpower of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops did not take active action in the Zaporizhzhia direction, having only conducted reconnaissance and attempted to regroup forces, the spokesperson specified.

"In the course of systematic fire and counter-battery combat, a (Ukrainian) mortar crew was destroyed in the Mirny area ... A (Russian) strike drone destroyed an armored combat vehicle with militants in the area northwest of Priyutnoye. Assault aircraft hit about a dozen places where militants gathered in the Pyatikhatok area," the spokesperson told Sputnik.