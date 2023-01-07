Russian Troops to Further Observe Ceasefire Despite Shelling by Kiev - Defense Ministry

The Russian armed forces will continue to comply with the Christmas ceasefire regime despite continued shelling by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The Russian armed forces will continue to comply with the Christmas ceasefire regime despite continued shelling by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Despite the artillery shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces at Russian positions and residential areas, the implementation of the declared ceasefire regime will be continued by the Russian group of troops (forces) until 24:00 today (21:00 GMT)," the ministry said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the defense ministry to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7 to allow Orthodox Christians in the areas of hostilities to attend church on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce offer. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops continued shelling in the Donbas despite the ceasefire observed by Moscow.