Russian Troops to Get New TOS-2 Flamethrower System by 2020 End - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Russian army is expected to receive the new TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system (also known as Tosochka) by the end of the year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The troops are expected to get the new TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system, which is characterized by increased range and capacity, by the end of the year," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry's senior staff.

The new flamethrower system will be used during the upcoming Kavkaz 2020 large-scale strategic command and staff exercise, which will be held next month, the minister added.