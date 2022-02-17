Russian Troops to Return to Home Bases After Exercises in Belarus - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) After the completion of the military drills in Belarus, Russian troops will return to their permanent bases, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.

"After the completion of the exercises, the Russian military units will return, as always, to their permanent disposition," Konashenkov said.

The spokesman went on to say that having completed the training tasks inside the country, the military units are returning to permanent deployment points.

"In accordance with the training plan of the Russian armed forces, combined joint task forces and military units that have completed training tasks at training grounds are returning to points of permanent disposition by a combined method," the spokesman added.