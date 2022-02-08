Russian Troops to Return to Permanent Deployment Places After Drills in Belarus - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Russian armed forces will return to their places of permanent deployment following joint exercises in Belarus, they were never supposed to stay there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No one ever said that Russian troops would remain on the territory of Belarus, and there was no talk of this. We are talking about allied exercises and it is understood that at the end of these exercises, the troops will return to their permanent locations," Peskov told reporters.