Russian Truckers Brought Home From Ukraine - Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Saturday the return of 32 Russian long-haul truckers from Ukrainian custody in addition to dozens of Ukrainian and Belarusian drivers.

"The Office of the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights helped secure the exchange of truckers (with Ukraine).

Thirty-two Russian drivers were returned alongside 20 Ukrainians and a number of Belarusians," she wrote on Telegram.

Moskalkova said in early April that dozens of long-haul drivers from Russia had their trucks impounded on the border between Ukraine and Slovakia, an EU member state. Ukraine and Russia have been negotiating driver swaps since late March.