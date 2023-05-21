UrduPoint.com

Russian Tsentr Group Of Forces Inflicts Damage On Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Russian forces have uncovered the movements of two Ukrainian brigades and one regiment and have inflicted fire damage on the enemy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

by means of intelligence of the Tsentr Group of Forces, the movement of personnel on the equipment of the 66th mechanized brigade, the 58th motorized brigade of the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) and the 15th regiment of the national guard of Ukraine was uncovered. As a result of the fire impact of artillery units of the Tsentr Group, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that, in the Krasny Liman direction, the crew of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system hit the positions of the Ukrainian military in the region.

