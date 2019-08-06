UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tu-142 ASW Aircraft Carry Out 13-Hour Patrol Over Pacific Ocean

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:12 PM

Russian Tu-142 ASW Aircraft Carry Out 13-Hour Patrol Over Pacific Ocean

Two Russian Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft have carried out a 13-hour patrol mission over the neutral water of the Pacific Ocean, the press service of the Eastern Military District said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Two Russian Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft have carried out a 13-hour patrol mission over the neutral water of the Pacific Ocean, the press service of the Eastern Military District said Tuesday.

"Two long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation grouping have completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean along the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands and the western coast of Alaska and Canada," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the planes carried out an aerial refueling provided by Il-78 aerial tankers, and were accompanied by MiG-31BM high-altitude interceptor aircraft at certain stages of the flight.

Related Topics

Water Russia Canada From

Recent Stories

Culture Department to organise programme 'Hum Aik ..

2 minutes ago

Scottish Leader Says Corbyn to Be Responsible as M ..

2 minutes ago

Post-Hajj operation to start in KP on Aug 17: meet ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-corruption Establishment retrieves 28 Kanal s ..

2 minutes ago

DHQ Haripur directs for one day salary deduction o ..

8 minutes ago

US, Turkey Resume Safe Zone Talks Amid Looming Ope ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.