Russian Tu-142 ASW Aircraft Carry Out 13-Hour Patrol Over Pacific Ocean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Two Russian Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft have carried out a 13-hour patrol mission over the neutral water of the Pacific Ocean, the press service of the Eastern Military District said Tuesday.

"Two long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation grouping have completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean along the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands and the western coast of Alaska and Canada," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the planes carried out an aerial refueling provided by Il-78 aerial tankers, and were accompanied by MiG-31BM high-altitude interceptor aircraft at certain stages of the flight.