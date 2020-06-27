Russian Tu-142MK Jets Fly Missions Over Barents, Norwegian Seas, Pacific Ocean - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Russian Tu-142MK maritime reconnaissance jets have conducted missions over the Barents and Norwegian seas, as well as the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, adding that all missions were carried out lawfully.

"On June 27, 2020, three long-range Tu-142MK anti-submarine aircraft completed scheduled flights over the waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas," the ministry said.

At certain stages of their route over neutral territory in the Norwegian Sea, F-16 fighters of the Norwegian Air Force accompanied the Russian jets.

Another four Tu-142MK jets conducted a separate mission over the North Pacific, the ministry said, adding that these aircraft were accompanied by US Air Force F-22 fighters.

The ministry noted that all of the flights were carried out in full accordance with international regulations, and no border violations took place.