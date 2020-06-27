UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tu-142MK Jets Fly Missions Over Barents, Norwegian Seas, Pacific Ocean - Ministry

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russian Tu-142MK Jets Fly Missions Over Barents, Norwegian Seas, Pacific Ocean - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Russian Tu-142MK maritime reconnaissance jets have conducted missions over the Barents and Norwegian seas, as well as the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, adding that all missions were carried out lawfully.

"On June 27, 2020, three long-range Tu-142MK anti-submarine aircraft completed scheduled flights over the waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas," the ministry said.

At certain stages of their route over neutral territory in the Norwegian Sea, F-16 fighters of the Norwegian Air Force accompanied the Russian jets.

Another four Tu-142MK jets conducted a separate mission over the North Pacific, the ministry said, adding that these aircraft were accompanied by US Air Force F-22 fighters.

The ministry noted that all of the flights were carried out in full accordance with international regulations, and no border violations took place.

Related Topics

Russia June Border 2020 All

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

34 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister for making functional Culture & ..

32 minutes ago

NTHRI Shankiyari imports Olive oil extraction plan ..

32 minutes ago

Flood control room setup to deal with any emergenc ..

32 minutes ago

Policeman martyred in line of duty laid to rest

32 minutes ago

1,000 poor patients provided financial relief unde ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.