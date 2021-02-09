UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tu-160 Bombers Carried Out Flight Over Barents, Greenland, Norwegian Sea- Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Two Russia's Tu-160 strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight over the Barents Sea, the Greenland Sea and the Norwegian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the Greenland Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

The duration of the flight totaled around 12 hours," the defense ministry told reporters.

The bombers were escorted by fighters of the Northern fleet's naval air force, the ministry added.

More Stories From World

