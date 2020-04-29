UrduPoint.com
Russian Tu-160 Bombers Carry Out Planned Flight Above Baltic Sea- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Two Tu-160 strategic bombers of Russia's Aerospace Forces carried out a planned flight above the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, at separate sections they were escorted by fighters of Finland, Denmark, Poland and Sweden, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers of the Aerospace Forces carried out a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The flight lasted more than 8 hours," it said.

"At some stages of the route, Russian aircraft were escorted by F-18 fighters of the Finnish Air Force, F-16s of the Danish Air Force, F-16s of Poland, Saab JAS 39 Gripens of the Swedish Air Force," the ministry said.

