Russian Tu-160 Strategic Aircraft Fly Over Neutral Waters Of Barents Sea -Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile carriers have completed a 14-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of Russian aerospace forces have performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas for more than 14 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

MiG-31 fighters have escorted the strategic aircraft, the ministry said.

The ministry added that long-range aircraft regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean, strictly observing international rules for the use of airspace.

