HMEIMIM AIR BASE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Tu-23M3 heavy bombers of Russia's long-range aviation have carried out second flights over the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea from the Hmeimim airbase in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The first such flights from the Hmeimim airbase were carried out on Wednesday.

"Tu-23M3 long-range bombers, which arrived on Tuesday at the Hmeimim airbase in the Syrian Arab Republic, have carried out new training flights over the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea with the escort of Russian Su-35 fighters," the ministry said.

The deployment of Tu-23M3 bombers to the Hmeimim airbase became possible thanks to the reconstruction of the second runway with a complete replacement of the pavement and the installation of new lighting and radio equipment.