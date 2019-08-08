Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Conduct 10-Hour Patrol Flight Over Bering Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers carried out on Thursday a 10-hour patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea as part of the Ocean Shield-2019 large-scale naval exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces, performed flights over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea in the framework of the Ocean Shield-2019 operational exercise," the ministry said in statement.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Russian bombers were followed by the US Air Force F-22 and F-18 fighters," the statement said.

The Ocean Shield-2019 naval drills, involving about 70 combat ships and support vessels and 58 aircraft of the Russian Navy and the Aerospace Forces, are being held in the Baltic Sea on August 1-9.