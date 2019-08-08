UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Conduct 10-Hour Patrol Flight Over Bering Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Conduct 10-Hour Patrol Flight Over Bering Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers carried out on Thursday a 10-hour patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea as part of the Ocean Shield-2019 large-scale naval exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces, performed flights over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea in the framework of the Ocean Shield-2019 operational exercise," the ministry said in statement.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Russian bombers were followed by the US Air Force F-22 and F-18 fighters," the statement said.

The Ocean Shield-2019 naval drills, involving about 70 combat ships and support vessels and 58 aircraft of the Russian Navy and the Aerospace Forces, are being held in the Baltic Sea on August 1-9.

Related Topics

Russia August

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

45 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

45 minutes ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

2 hours ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

2 hours ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

JI for kicking off global drive on Kashmir issue

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.