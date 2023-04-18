Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Conduct Air Patrols During Pacific Fleet Check - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The crews of two Russian strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS have conducted planned patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Bering and Okhotsk Seas as part of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As part of a sudden inspection of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet, part of the Aerospace Forces and support units, two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Okhotsk Seas," the ministry said in a statement.