Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - Ministry

Two Russian strategic missile carriers have conducted a 13-hour flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska's western coast, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Two Russian strategic missile carriers have conducted a 13-hour flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska's western coast, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska," the ministry said in a statement.