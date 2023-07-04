Open Menu

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - Ministry

Two Russian strategic missile carriers have conducted a 13-hour flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska's western coast, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Two Russian strategic missile carriers have conducted a 13-hour flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska's western coast, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairpe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

7 minutes ago
 AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East ..

AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East through Dubai International Fi ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrali ..

UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

7 minutes ago
 ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance r ..

ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance regulatory framework

7 minutes ago
 ECP asks political parties to file statement of th ..

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

11 minutes ago
 US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians ..

US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians 'Contrived' - Human Rights Adv ..

6 minutes ago
Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national hist ..

Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national history

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates Fahad S ..

4 minutes ago
 UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education ..

UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education to students from remote areas

4 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested G ..

Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested Grain in 2023 - Agricultural As ..

1 minute ago
 Minority Minister condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

Minority Minister condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

1 minute ago

More Stories From World