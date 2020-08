Russian, Turkish Airlines to Resume Flights From Russia to Turkish Resorts on August 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Russian and Turkish airlines will resume flights from Russia to Turkish resorts on Monday, the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said.

"The program of international flights will be expanded tomorrow.

On August 10, flights of Russian and Turkish airlines will resume to transfer Russians to the Turkish resort cities of Dalaman, Bodrum and Antalya," the statement said.

Aeroflot, S7, Ural Airlines, Royal Flight, Pobeda, Ikar, Red Wings, North Wind, Azur air, Rossiya, Ifly, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines and Corendon Airlines plan to start regular and charter flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to Turkish resorts.