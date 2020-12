Russian-Turkish Center to Monitor Karabakh Ceasefire to Start Work Within 14 Days - Aliyev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday that the Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire will be created within up to 14 days

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday that the Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire will be created within up to 14 days.

"I think the center will start working within 10 days or two weeks.

Turkey is ready for work, it maintains constant contact with the Russian side," Aliyev told the Turkish delegation, led by defense minister Hulusi Akar.

Although the war is over, some "dangers and challenges" remain in Karabakh, the Azeri leader added.