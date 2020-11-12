UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Turkish Center Will Provide Technical Control Over Karabakh Agreement - Baku

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:06 AM

Russian-Turkish Center Will Provide Technical Control Over Karabakh Agreement - Baku

The Russian-Turkish center will conduct technical control over the ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, there will be no Turkish military contingent there, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Russian-Turkish center will conduct technical control over the ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, there will be no Turkish military contingent there, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said.

"This will be a mutual Russian-Turkish center, the conversation is about technical control over the implementation of the peacekeeping statement by the parties. The conversation is not about the deployment of Turkish soldiers," Bulbuloglu told the RBC broadcaster.

To the clarifying question whether the Turkish contingent would be at the center, the ambassador replied that "no, there is no need for this."

According to the Azerbaijani diplomat, "there is a lot of speculation around this center."

"I want to clarify the situation: this center will be on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani authorities will determine its location, but according to an agreement between Russia and Turkey," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Azerbaijan Agreement

Recent Stories

EU sees vaccinations in months, Russia gives high ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to expose Indian HR abuses in IIOJK at OI ..

2 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

39 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

54 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Found Over 15 Compounds to Create ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.