Russian-Turkish Center Will Provide Technical Control Over Karabakh Agreement - Baku

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Russian-Turkish center will conduct technical control over the ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, there will be no Turkish military contingent there, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said.

"This will be a mutual Russian-Turkish center, the conversation is about technical control over the implementation of the peacekeeping statement by the parties. The conversation is not about the deployment of Turkish soldiers," Bulbuloglu told the RBC broadcaster.

To the clarifying question whether the Turkish contingent would be at the center, the ambassador replied that "no, there is no need for this."

According to the Azerbaijani diplomat, "there is a lot of speculation around this center."

"I want to clarify the situation: this center will be on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani authorities will determine its location, but according to an agreement between Russia and Turkey," he said.