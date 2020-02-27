UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Turkish Consultations On Idlib To Continue In Ankara On Thursday - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:25 PM

Russian-Turkish Consultations on Idlib to Continue in Ankara on Thursday - Moscow

The Russian-Turkish consultations on the situation in Syria's Idlib will resume in Ankara on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Russian-Turkish consultations on the situation in Syria's Idlib will resume in Ankara on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"The consultations, which started yesterday, will continue in Ankara today. I mean, the consultations between the Russian interdepartmental delegation and Turkey's representatives. They are discussing the whole range of issues related to the normalization of the situation in Idlib," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also expressed the belief that the non-implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements, reached in September 2018, was one of the key reasons behind the currently seen degradation of the situation in Syria.

"It [Idlib] has turned into a stronghold of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist alliance [formerly known as Nusra Font, banned in Russia] ... Although the ceasefire was imposed on January 9, militants continue conducting shelling attacks on neighboring settlements and [Syrian] governmental forces' positions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Ankara Alliance January September 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

1 minute ago

Emirati people support Libyan people in facing ter ..

16 minutes ago

Can Pakistani artists meet Indian President?: Acto ..

22 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s first migraine clinic opens in Abu Dhab ..

31 minutes ago

OIC condemns anti-Muslims riots in India under Mod ..

37 minutes ago

Erdogan Notes Fighting in Syria's Idlib Has Gone i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.