Russian-Turkish Consultations on Idlib to Continue in Ankara on Thursday - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Russian-Turkish consultations on the situation in Syria's Idlib will resume in Ankara on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"The consultations, which started yesterday, will continue in Ankara today. I mean, the consultations between the Russian interdepartmental delegation and Turkey's representatives. They are discussing the whole range of issues related to the normalization of the situation in Idlib," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also expressed the belief that the non-implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements, reached in September 2018, was one of the key reasons behind the currently seen degradation of the situation in Syria.

"It [Idlib] has turned into a stronghold of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist alliance [formerly known as Nusra Font, banned in Russia] ... Although the ceasefire was imposed on January 9, militants continue conducting shelling attacks on neighboring settlements and [Syrian] governmental forces' positions," Zakharova said at a briefing.