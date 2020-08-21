UrduPoint.com
Russian-Turkish Coordination Vital For Syrian Constitutional Body - Opposition Co-Chair

Russian-Turkish coordination on the Syrian issue, and a wider international consensus that includes an understanding between the United States and Russia, are paramount for the success of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair of the Constitutional Committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik in an interview

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, held a phone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Syria and reaffirmed the readiness of Russia and Turkey "to provide all possible support" to the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Everyone knows that starting the political process in Geneva from the gate of the constitution was a Russian proposal, and Turkey supported it, worked to make it successful and marketed to the rest of the world, but its success or failure would be carried by Russia in its largest part," Bahra said.

The negotiator noted that the international acceptance of the Russian and Turkish efforts was based on emphasizing the need for sufficient attention to not only the constitution but also three other so-called baskets of issues in the Syria peace process mentioned in the UNSC Resolution 2254 � governance, elections and anti-terrorism activities.

"These Russian efforts will not succeed without the help of Turkey mainly, but it will not be fruitful without an international consensus, especially between Russia and the United States. I can also say that all these efforts will not achieve real success if they do not fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian people," Bahra said.

