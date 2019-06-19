Russian-Turkish Deal on S-400 Deliveries in Line With International Regulations - Grushko

The Russian-Turkish agreement on deliveries of S-400 missile defense systems is in line with international regulations with all the necessary decisions on the issue having already been made, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday, commenting on possible US sanctions over the deal

Washington has threatened Ankara with sanctions for its planned acquisition of S-400s and has repeatedly said it may delay or cancel the process of selling its F-35 aircraft to Turkey. Ankara, in its turn, has said that purchase of military equipment is its sovereign affair and has ruled out the possibility of abandoning its plans.

"We have voiced our position a long time ago. Each sovereign state has a right to choose its partners in the defense industry area. All the decisions have been made, the deal is in line with international regulations," Grushko told reporters.

Moscow and Ankara signed in December 2017 a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems. The first delivery of S-400s to Turkey is expected in June. Turkish cooperation with Russia on S-400 deliveries has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and incompatibility of S-400s and NATO's air defense systems.