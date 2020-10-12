Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the Karabakh conflict as well as the situation in Syrian Idlib and Libya, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the Karabakh conflict as well as the situation in Syrian Idlib and Libya, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Our minister had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, in which they discussed Armeni'a aggression against Azerbaijan, the situation in the Syrian Idlib, Libya and exchanged opinions on security issues. Akar told Shoigu that Armenia was to stop attacks on civilian settlements and leave occupied territories," the ministry said in a press release.