UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:02 PM

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the Karabakh conflict as well as the situation in Syrian Idlib and Libya, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the Karabakh conflict as well as the situation in Syrian Idlib and Libya, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Our minister had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, in which they discussed Armeni'a aggression against Azerbaijan, the situation in the Syrian Idlib, Libya and exchanged opinions on security issues. Akar told Shoigu that Armenia was to stop attacks on civilian settlements and leave occupied territories," the ministry said in a press release.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Armenia Idlib Azerbaijan Libya

Recent Stories

Pulev confirms Joshua bout set for December 12 in ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of harassment case at ..

8 minutes ago

World's Largest Vivid Pink Diamond From Russia to ..

8 minutes ago

ATP champion Tsitsipas out of Saint Petersburg Ope ..

8 minutes ago

Facebook to ban Holocaust denial content

8 minutes ago

Belarus threatens to fire on anti-Lukashenko prote ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.