Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Over Phone Stabilization In Syria's Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Over Phone Stabilization in Syria's Idlib

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed in phone talks on Tuesday the latest developments in Syria's Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed in phone talks on Tuesday the latest developments in Syria's Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar.

Issues related to the implementation of the additional protocol to the Memorandum on the stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

