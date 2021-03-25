UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Situation In Syria - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Thursday discussed the situation in Syria and the work of the joint commission on ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The phone conversation was held at Ankara's initiative.

"The heads of military departments substantively discussed the situation in Syria, paying attention to interaction within the framework of a joint commission to consider issues related to violations of the cessation regime," the ministry said.

