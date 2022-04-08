UrduPoint.com

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, paying special attention to humanitarian issues, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 7, 2022, at the initiative of the Turkish side, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu had a phone conversation with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar. During the talks, the current situation in Ukraine was discussed. The heads of the defense departments paid special attention to humanitarian issues," the ministry said.

