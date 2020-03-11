UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discussed Refugee Return To Syria's Idlib - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discussed Refugee Return to Syria's Idlib - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian and Turkish defense ministers Sergei Shoigu and Hulusi Akar reaffirmed their commitment to a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib and discussed the conditions for refugees to return to the region, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said Shoigu and Akar had discussed by phone on Tuesday issues related to the implementation of the additional protocol to the memorandum on the stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Ministers Akar and Shoigu exchanged views by phone on how to ensure conditions for the return to Idlib of more than 1 million refugees, 81 percent of whom are women and children. They also emphasized the commitment to maintain a ceasefire, fulfill the obligations arising from the agreements, and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," the Turkish ministry said.

