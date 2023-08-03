Russian, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal After Termination - Moscow

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 09:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar have discussed the Black Sea Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"An exchange of views took place on the situation around the 'Black Sea initiative' on the export of Ukrainian food after its termination against the background of non-fulfillment of the Russia-UN Memorandum on the normalization of supplies of domestic agricultural products to world markets," the statement said.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side, the ministry added.

