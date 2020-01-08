UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Diplomats, Defense Chiefs To Keep In Touch On Libya - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:22 PM

Russian and Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and defense will keep in touch to implement decisions made by their leaders at a meeting on Wednesday, the top Russian diplomat said

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian and Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and defense will keep in touch to implement decisions made by their leaders at a meeting on Wednesday, the top Russian diplomat said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed ways of ending the crisis in Libya on the sidelines of a pipeline-launch ceremony in Istanbul.

"Defense and foreign ministers from Russia and Turkey have been ordered to continue contacts in the coming days to promote the discussed approaches to the Libya crisis," Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Putin and Erdogan urged the warring parties in Libya to cease fire starting this Sunday. Fighting escalated last month after the eastern-based army began a fresh offensive on the capital of Tripoli, the seat of the UN-backed government.

