Russian, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Coordination of Further Steps on Grain Deal - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Mehmet Samsar the coordination of further steps within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative and the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Mehmet Samsar the coordination of further steps within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative and the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.

"On May 17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin received Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Mehmet Samsar at his request.

An exchange of views took place on the implementation of the package agreements concluded in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 � the Black Sea Initiative for the export of Ukrainian food and the Russia-UN Memorandum on the normalization of Russian agricultural exports," the statement said.

The diplomats paid special attention to the coordination of further steps by Russia and Turkey as parties to the initiative, the ministry added.