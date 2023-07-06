Open Menu

Russian, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Grain Deal, Stress Its Purely Commercial Nature- Moscow

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar have discussed the grain deal during a phone conversation and stressed its purely commercial nature, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister S.V. Vershinin had a telephone conversation with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister B.

Akcapar at the initiative of the Turkish side. The sides held a detailed exchange of views on the issues of ensuring the implementation of the Istanbul package agreements of July 22, 2022. The Russian side confirmed its fundamental assessments of the purely commercial nature of the Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian food, far from the declared humanitarian goals of helping countries in need," the ministry said in a statement.

