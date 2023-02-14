UrduPoint.com

Russian, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Russia's Help In Dealing With Earthquake Consequences

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Russian, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Russia's Help in Dealing With Earthquake Consequences

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar Russia's assistance in dealing with the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar Russia's assistance in dealing with the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Grushko received Samsar on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, topical issues of bilateral practical cooperation were discussed with an emphasis on further strengthening the mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish partnership in the field of energy, as well as assisting in overcoming the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey," the statement says.

Related Topics

Earthquake Moscow Russia Turkey

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

25 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused ..

Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused on absence

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilater ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilateral cooperation

7 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

25 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Syrian embassy to con ..

4 minutes ago
 Spectators rush to PSL necessitates tougher screen ..

Spectators rush to PSL necessitates tougher screening, stricter security: DC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.