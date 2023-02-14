Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar Russia's assistance in dealing with the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar Russia's assistance in dealing with the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Grushko received Samsar on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, topical issues of bilateral practical cooperation were discussed with an emphasis on further strengthening the mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish partnership in the field of energy, as well as assisting in overcoming the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey," the statement says.