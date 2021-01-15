UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Ways Out Of Middle East Conflicts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russian, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Ways Out of Middle East Conflicts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar on Friday stressed the need to work out mutually acceptable solutions to the Syrian and Libyan crises, the Russian ministry said.

The diplomats met in Moscow at the ambassador's initiative.

"They reaffirmed the need to find mutually acceptable solutions to speed up the peace process in Syria and Libya, based on the existing international laws and UN Security Council resolutions," a statement read.

Russia and Turkey support rival forces in Syria but have been working together to monitor the ceasefire. In Libya, Turkey has been actively backing the Tripoli-based administration, while Russia insists that the Libyan nation's sovereignty should come first.

