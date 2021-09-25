Russian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosphorus - Turkish Coast Guard

Russian and Turkish dry bulk carriers collided in the Bosporus strait, with three rescue boats and several tugs sent in to help, the Turkish Coast Guard said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russian and Turkish dry bulk carriers collided in the Bosporus strait, with three rescue boats and several tugs sent in to help, the Turkish Coast Guard said on Saturday.

"After the collision of the Russian and Turkish dry bulk ships RUSICH 10 and Tahsin Imamoglu in the Bosporus, three rescue boats and 14 tugs were sent to help.

Both dry bulk ships were moored and anchored in the port," the coast guard stated.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, the coast guard noted.