Russian, Turkish Forces Must Leave Libya As Soon As Possible - Macron

Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Foreign troops, including Turkish and Russian, must leave the territory of Libya as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We must all try to make sure that the foreign forces that are on the territory of Libya leave it as quickly as possible.

Turkish military forces, Russian military forces, foreign fighters imported by them or others to the land of Libya should leave it as soon as possible," Macron said following a meeting at the Elysee Palace with head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Menfi and his deputy.

The French leader said that only the Libyan military forces had legitimacy and they must ensure security in the country.

