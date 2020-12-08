UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:45 PM

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation about the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation about the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"It was stressed that both countries should continue coordinating their efforts to strengthen the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh by means of the joint monitoring center and to further stabilize the situation in the Caucasus," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

