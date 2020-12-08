Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation about the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"It was stressed that both countries should continue coordinating their efforts to strengthen the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh by means of the joint monitoring center and to further stabilize the situation in the Caucasus," the ministry said.