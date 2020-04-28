Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-19 in Phone Talks - Source

UrduPoint.com
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, have discussed, in a phone conversation, COVID-19 and regional problems, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our minister has held today phone negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. They have discussed the coronavirus situation and regional topics," the source said.

Turkey has confirmed over 112,000 COVID-19 cases, around 2,900 deaths and 33,000 recoveries.

