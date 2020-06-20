UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation To Settle Libyan Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, agreed on the necessity to coordinate the two countries' steps to reach peace in the Libyan crisis, in phone talks initiated by the Turkish side on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the talks, [the two sides] exchanged views on the state of and prospects for the development of the situation in the middle East and North Africa, with the emphasis on the need for an early ceasefire in Libya and the inter-Libyan dialogue," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats also stressed the "importance to coordinate Russia's and Turkey's steps on Libya's political settlement."

The ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation on the issues related to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and overcoming its fallout.

