Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict - Diplomatic Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on Saturday with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, a source in the Turkish ministry said.

Their phone conversation came on the heels of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our minister held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh," the diplomat told reporters in Ankara.