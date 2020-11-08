Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict - Diplomatic Source
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:30 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on Saturday with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, a source in the Turkish ministry said.
Their phone conversation came on the heels of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"Our minister held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh," the diplomat told reporters in Ankara.