UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict - Diplomatic Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict - Diplomatic Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on Saturday with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, a source in the Turkish ministry said.

Their phone conversation came on the heels of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our minister held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh," the diplomat told reporters in Ankara.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Top

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.