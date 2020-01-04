UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Syria, Libya, Iraq - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria, Libya, Iraq - Source

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the most recent developments in Syria, Libya and Iraq during phone talks, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the most recent developments in Syria, Libya and Iraq during phone talks, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Our Minister held conversations over the phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The sides discussed the situation in Syria, Libya and Iraq. They also reviewed the latest developments in the region," the source said.

