Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Holding Talks In Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, have started in the presidential residence in Ankara, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Turkey for a two-day visit on Thursday.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu are expected to discuss Russia-Turkey bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

After the talks, the two ministers will hold a joint press conference with large media representation.

The last time Lavrov and Cavusoglu met in person was on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi in March. The two ministers have held two phone calls since then, with the latest conversation having taken place on March 15.

In March, Russia and Turkey agreed another two-year extension of the bilateral platform of consultations on the level of foreign ministries.

