Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers to Meet in Doha on Wednesday - Delegation

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, will hold a meeting on Wednesday in the Qatari capital of Doha, the Russian delegation told reporters.

The meeting will be held as part of Lavrov's ongoing middle East tour, the delegation specified.

Lavrov is set to hold negotiations with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.