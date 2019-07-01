UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish General Staff Chiefs Discussed Syria By Phone - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:54 PM

Russian, Turkish General Staff Chiefs Discussed Syria by Phone - Defense Ministry

Russian General Staff Chief, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Army Gen. Yasar Guler to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian General Staff Chief, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Army Gen. Yasar Guler to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"On July 1, at the initiative of the Turkish side, there was a telephone conversation between Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army Gen. Yasar Guler. During the talks, the sides discussed the situation in Syria, including in the Idlib de-escalation zone, and exchanged views on ensuring stability in the region," the ministry said.

