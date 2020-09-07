UrduPoint.com
Russian-Turkish Idlib De-Escalation Zone Deal To Be Put Into Practice In Full - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Russian-Turkish agreement on the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria will be put into practice in full, though it is being implemented slowly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference during his visit to Damascus.

"The most important area of the current application of efforts by Russia and Turkey is the Idlib de-escalation zone, on which there are specific, extremely clear agreements on the distribution of duties, providing for the division between the normal opposition and terrorists, providing for the release of the M4 highway, the creation of a security corridor around this highway, and albeit it is carried out slowly but steadily. There is reason to believe that we will complete this work," Lavrov said.

