Russian, Turkish, Iranian Leaders to Hold Talks on Syria Soon - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed at their recent talks at the G20 summit a trilateral meeting on settling the crisis in Syria that they could hold with the Iranian president, and there is understanding that the talks will soon take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This topic has emerged at President Putin's meeting with Erdogan. They have discussed this summit, and there is understanding that it will take place soon," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit has been coordinated,

The date of the summit will be announced later, Peskov added.