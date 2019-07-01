UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Turkish, Iranian Leaders To Hold Talks On Syria Soon - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Russian, Turkish, Iranian Leaders to Hold Talks on Syria Soon - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed at their recent talks at the G20 summit a trilateral meeting on settling the crisis in Syria that they could hold with the Iranian president, and there is understanding that the talks will soon take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed at their recent talks at the G20 summit a trilateral meeting on settling the crisis in Syria that they could hold with the Iranian president, and there is understanding that the talks will soon take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This topic has emerged at President Putin's meeting with Erdogan. They have discussed this summit, and there is understanding that it will take place soon," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit has been coordinated,

The date of the summit will be announced later, Peskov added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

9 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

16 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

16 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

24 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.