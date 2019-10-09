Russian, Turkish Lawmakers to Continue Contacts Despite Offensive in Syria - Slutsky

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The start of a Turkish military operation in Syria does not mean that Russia will curtail inter-parliamentary relations with Turkey , Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of Russia 's lower house Committee on International Affairs said Wednesday.

"We rule out any possibility of curtailing inter-parliamentary cooperation with the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we may revise the agenda or postpone something, but in general we are and remain in partnership with the Turkish lawmakers both in bilateral format, and at all the numerous parliamentary venues, in particular, PACE," Slutsky told reporters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."