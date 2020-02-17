Russian, Turkish Militaries in Constant Contact on Syrian Idlib - Lavrov

Russian and Turkish militaries are in constant contact on the situation in Syrian Idlib, they fully understand each other, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian and Turkish militaries are in constant contact on the situation in Syrian Idlib, they fully understand each other, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"Military representatives of Russia and Turkey who are on the ground in Syria, in Idlib area, consider the changes on the ground in constant contact with each other.

They fully understand each other, as we have heard from our military, from the Turkish military," the minister said.