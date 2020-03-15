SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Russian and Turkish militaries on Sunday started the first joint patrol of the strategic M4 highway in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib as a part of agreements reached by the two countries' presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, earlier in March.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military police arrived at a meeting point on the western edge of the city of Saraqib in Idlib, and then the Turkish military came to the site.

As part of preparatory work, engineering reconnaissance of the route was carried out ahead of the patrol.

In early March, the Russian and Turkish presidents agreed during their talks in Moscow on a ceasefire in the Idlib province and on holding joint patrols along the strategically important M4 Latakia-Aleppo highway, which is currently controlled by militants.