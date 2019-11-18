UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Military Carry Out 8th Joint Patrol In Syria's North - Russian Ministry

Russian, Turkish Military Carry Out 8th Joint Patrol in Syria's North - Russian Ministry

The Russian military police and the Turkish border service have carried out their eighth joint patrol in northern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Russian military police and the Turkish border service have carried out their eighth joint patrol in northern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On November 18, starting at 10:06 a.m. local time [08:06 GMT], the joint patrol of Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces began operating in the border area, located several kilometers north from the settlement of Kobane," the ministry said in a statement.

The goal of the patrol was to monitor the situation in Syrian settlements eastward from the customs checkpoint in Aylishar along the Syrian-Turkish border.

The joint patrol included eight units of military equipment � Russia provided Tigr and Typhoon armored vehicles, while Turkey contributed Kirpi armored vehicles � as well as 50 troops from both sides.

A Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle monitored the movement of the column in real time.

Kobane, officially known as Ayn al-Arab, was one of the centers of the self-proclaimed Kurdish autonomy in Syria's north. The US military left bases near Kobane following the launch of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. After talks with the Kurds, the Syrian army entered Kobane.

On October 22, Turkey and Russia concluded a memorandum that details conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish forces to a distance of 18.6 miles from the Turkish border. The 10-point document envisions regular joint patrol missions to ensure the implementation of the deal.

