Russian, Turkish Military Hold 1st Joint Training in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces have conducted the first joint training in the Syrian province of Idlib, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Monday.

"In the interests of ensuring the security of the joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone, ... the first joint training of the Russian military police units and the Turkish armed forces took place today in the region of Trumba, Idlib province," Grinkevich said.

The rear admiral noted that the servicemen practiced the destruction of the enemy, as well as the evacuation of damaged equipment and the provision of medical assistance to those injured.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib and on conducting joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway.